GREENSBORO — Amaya Finklea-Guity led a balanced attack with 15 points and eighth-seeded Syracuse pulled away from ninth-seeded Virginia in the fourth quarter for a 67-50 win on Thursday in the second round of the ACC Tournament.
Gabrielle Cooper and Emily Engstler added 13 points apiece, Kiara Lewis had 11 and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi 10 off the bench for the Orange (16-15), who led 53-47 after three quarters.
Syracuse faces top-seeded and fourth-ranked Louisville in the second quarterfinal on Friday.
Djaldi-Tabdi opened the fourth with a pair of free throws and Digna Strautmane hit a 3-pointer to make it 58-47, the first double-figure lead of the game.
Jocelyn Willoughby hit a 3-pointer for the Cavaliers with 7:30 to play but Virginia never scored again. Syracuse closed the game with nine points and neither team scored in the final 3:17.
Willoughby had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Virginia (13-17), and Lisa Jablonowski added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
VIRGINIA (13-17) — Jablonowski 4-8 4-5 12, Miller 0-5 1-2 1, Toi 2-8 0-0 6, Toussaint 5-14 0-0 12, Willoughby 3-12 6-6 13, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Horton 0-0 0-0 0, Kornegay-Lucas 3-8 0-0 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-59 11-13 50.
SYRACUSE (16-14) — Strautmane 1-3 0-0 3, Finklea-Guity 6-9 3-4 15, Cooper 5-12 1-2 13, Engstler 5-8 0-0 13, Lewis 5-18 1-1 11, Djaldi-Tabdi 4-9 2-2 10, Fisher 0-0 0-0 0, Colome 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-62 9-11 67.
Virginia 18 15 14 3 — 50 Syracuse 20 18 15 14 — 67
3-Point Goals—Virginia 5-16 (Miller 0-1, Toi 2-6, Toussaint 2-4, Willoughby 1-2, Kornegay-Lucas 0-3), Syracuse 6-14 (Strautmane 1-1, Cooper 2-6, Engstler 3-4, Lewis 0-2, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-1). Assists—Virginia 8 (Toussaint 3), Syracuse 13 (Lewis 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Virginia 44 (Team 4-5), Syracuse 32 (Team 2-5). Total Fouls—Virginia 17, Syracuse 14. Technical Fouls—None. A—2,781.
GEORGIA TECH 68, PITTSBURGH 58: Francesca Pan scored 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and seventh-seeded Georgia Tech pulled away from 15th-seeded Pittsburgh.
The Yellow Jackets took a 48-45 lead into the fourth quarter and had a 10-2 start to push the lead to 11 just past the midway point. The Panthers scored to make it a nine-point game but Pan, who was 8 of 8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, helped put the lead in double figures for good.
Georgia Tech (20-10) faces second-seeded and 10th-ranked N.C.State in the third semifinal today.
Nerea Hermosa added 13 off the bench and Lorela Cubaj had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dayshanette Harris scored 21 points for Pitt (5-26), which was coming off an opening day upset of 10th-seeded Notre Dame. Amber Brown added 12 points.
Georgia Tech was just 1 of 10 from 3-point range and shot 40% but turned 18 Pitt turnovers into 20 points and had 10 more offensive rebounds.
