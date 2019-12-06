Manning’s substitution pattern against the Wolfpack will be interesting to see.

WakeBasketball (copy)

Wake Forest freshman guard Jahcobi Neath (4) had a plus-minus rating of plus-20 on Wednesday in the Deacons’ victory against UNC Asheville. Neath scored four points and had three assists in 16 minutes off the bench against the Bulldogs.

At Penn State, Manning inserted freshman point guard Jahcobi Neath and sophomore Mike Wynn — the two players who were held out of the loss to Arizona while the university conducted a review of their actions at Disneyland over the weekend — less than two minutes into the game.

On Thursday, Manning clarified that was because Neath and Wynn “had the freshest legs.”

The Deacons returned to campus late Wednesday night — or early Thursday morning, if being technical — and only had a film session Thursday afternoon. Friday was going to be a return to a normal practice structure.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments