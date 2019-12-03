Lamar Stevens, a 6-8, 225-pound forward, is a load inside for Penn State, averaging 18 points and eight rebounds. He has been on an uptick lately — after scoring 13 points against Yale, 22 points against Mississippi and 20 against Syracuse.
He’s hardly the only offensive threat — Myreon Jones is averaging 12.4 points and has a team-high 27 assists, and Mike Watkins averages 11.9 points and 9.1 rebounds.
