Lamar Stevens, a 6-8, 225-pound forward, is a load inside for Penn State, averaging 18 points and eight rebounds. He has been on an uptick lately — after scoring 13 points against Yale, 22 points against Mississippi and 20 against Syracuse.

He’s hardly the only offensive threat — Myreon Jones is averaging 12.4 points and has a team-high 27 assists, and Mike Watkins averages 11.9 points and 9.1 rebounds.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments