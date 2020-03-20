Kicker
1. Chandler Staton, senior
2. Ryker Casey, freshman
Punter
1. Xavier Subotsch, senior
2. Clayton Howell, junior
Snapper
1. Christian Johnstone, sophomore
2. Reed Harper, freshman
Kick returner
1. Thomas Hennigan, senior
2. Malik Williams, senior
Punt returner
1. Thomas Hennigan, senior
2. Jalen Virgil, senior
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.