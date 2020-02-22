uncg logo (copy)
courtesy UNCG

UNCG 61

Furman 53

How the game was won: The Spartans’ defense was the difference maker in the game, holding Furman to 31% shooting from the field, and forced the Paladins into 21 turnovers.

Key performers: Paladins: Le’Jzae Davidson 17 points, 3 steals; Tierra Hodges 9 points, 8 rebounds. Spartans: Nadine Soliman 14 points, 5 rebounds; Alexus Willey 11 points, 2 rebounds.

Records

Paladins: 17-11, 7-6 Southern Conference

Spartans: 20-7, 9-3 Southern Conference

