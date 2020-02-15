uncg logo (copy)
courtesy UNCG

UNCG 67

Mercer 55

Why the Spartans won

The Spartans continued their run of playing incredible defense, holding the Bears to 37% from the field. They also forced Mercer into committing 21 turnovers during the course of the game.

On the offensive end, the Spartans dominated in the paint, scoring 36 points to the Bears’ 24 points down low.

Key performers

Spartans: James Dickey 15 points, 20 rebounds; Isaiah Miller 15 points, 2 rebounds; Kyrin Galloway 10 points, 6 rebounds.

Bears: Ethan Stair 16 points, 11 rebounds; Jeffrey Gary 14 points, 3 assists.

Notable

Dickey dominated the boards for the Spartans, snatching a career-high 20 rebounds. The 20 rebounds sent Dickey over 1,000 rebounds for his Spartan career. He is now only 36 rebounds away from passing Kyle Hines for the most rebounds in a Spartan career. ... Miller recorded three steals, which leaves him only two away from moving into second all-time in the UNCG record books. ... The Spartans continue to play well on the road this season, picking up their eighth win to only three road losses, one of which came at third-ranked Kansas.

Records

Spartans: 21-6, 11-3 SoCon

Bears: 13-14, 7-7 SoCon

Up next

Spartans: vs. Wofford, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Bears: vs. Samford, 7 p.m. Wednesday

