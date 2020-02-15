UNCG 67
Mercer 55
Why the Spartans won
The Spartans continued their run of playing incredible defense, holding the Bears to 37% from the field. They also forced Mercer into committing 21 turnovers during the course of the game.
On the offensive end, the Spartans dominated in the paint, scoring 36 points to the Bears’ 24 points down low.
Key performers
Spartans: James Dickey 15 points, 20 rebounds; Isaiah Miller 15 points, 2 rebounds; Kyrin Galloway 10 points, 6 rebounds.
Bears: Ethan Stair 16 points, 11 rebounds; Jeffrey Gary 14 points, 3 assists.
Notable
Dickey dominated the boards for the Spartans, snatching a career-high 20 rebounds. The 20 rebounds sent Dickey over 1,000 rebounds for his Spartan career. He is now only 36 rebounds away from passing Kyle Hines for the most rebounds in a Spartan career. ... Miller recorded three steals, which leaves him only two away from moving into second all-time in the UNCG record books. ... The Spartans continue to play well on the road this season, picking up their eighth win to only three road losses, one of which came at third-ranked Kansas.
Records
Spartans: 21-6, 11-3 SoCon
Bears: 13-14, 7-7 SoCon
Up next
Spartans: vs. Wofford, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Bears: vs. Samford, 7 p.m. Wednesday
