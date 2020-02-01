East Tennessee State 82
UNCG 65
Why the Spartans lost
The Spartans got off to a roaring start, leading by as many as 14 points in the first half, but they allowed the Bucs to close the gap at the half. ETSU used its second chance to blitz the Spartans after the break, outscoring them 45-28.
The Spartans’ defense, which ranked 7th in the nation in scoring defense coming into Saturday, was the main problem. UNCG allowed 23 points more than its season average of 59.4.
Key performers
Spartans: Isaiah Miller 18 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals; Keyshaun Langley 14 points, 3 assists.
Buccaneers: Tray Boyd III 30 points, 6-of-9 3 ptg; Bo Hodges 14 points, 11 rebounds.
Notable
The Spartans lead the nation in turnover margin with plus-7.3, but ended up losing the turnover battle against the Bucs on Saturday, committing 14 to ETSU’s 13. ... The loss ends the Spartans’ four-game winning streak that began after their last loss to the Bucs. ... The Spartans are now a full game behind first in the SoCon, but do not hold the tiebreaker over ETSU, which is currently in a tie for first with Furman.
Records
UNCG: 17-6, 7-3 SoCon
ETSU: 19-4, 8-2 SoCon
Up next
UNCG: vs The Citadel, 7 p.m. Wednesday
ETSU: at Chattanooga, 7 p.m. Wednesday
