Samford 56

UNCG 42

Why the Spartans lost

The Spartans couldn’t get anything going on the offensive end, shooting 26% from the field and only 7% from deep, knocking down one shot from beyond the arc for the whole game. While the Spartans only trailed by seven entering the fourth quarter, a 13-1 run by Samford midway through the quarter put the game away.

Key performers

Bulldogs: Natalie Armstrong 24 points, 8 rebounds; Sarah Myers 7 points, 11 rebounds.

Spartans: Nadine Soliman 10 points, 8 rebounds; Te’Ja Twitty 10 points, 10 rebounds.

Notable

With 10 points, Nadine Soliman became the program’s all-time leading scorer on Saturday. Solimon, a senior, has now scored 1,912 points in her career.

Records

Bulldogs: 11-11, 6-1 SoCon

Spartans: 16-6, 5-2 SoCon

Up next

Bulldogs: vs Furman, 6 p.m. Thursday.

Spartans: at Chattanooga, 7 p.m. Thursday.

