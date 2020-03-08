uncg logo1 new (copy)
UNCG 9

Md. Eastern Shore 4

How the Spartans won

The Spartans’ offense came up big in the middle three innings of the game. UNCG scored seven of their nine runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

The Spartans pitching staff pitched well all day also, holding the Hawks to four runs while striking out 11 hitters as a staff.

Key performers

Hawks: OF Brian Cordell, 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 run; IF Marcus Brown, 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run.

Spartans: IF Hogan Windish, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; C Robbie O’Neal, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 run.

Notable

Spartans infielder Caleb Webster extended his RBI streak to five games. He leads the team with 13 RBIs on the year. ... Greg Hardison’s 14-game hitting streak came to an end on Sunday. Hardison had a hit in every UNCG game this season until Sunday. ... The Spartans improved to 9-0 all-time against the Hawks.

Records

Hawks: 4-10

Spartans: 11-4

Up next

Hawks: vs Navy, 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Spartans: at High Point, 4 p.m. Tuesday.

