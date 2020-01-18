UNCG 54
Western Carolina 43
Why the Spartans won
The Spartans shot 44% from three, while holding the Catamounts to 13% shooting from three.
Key performers
Catamounts: Tembre Moats 16 points, 5 rebounds; Lauren LaPLant 10 points.
Spartans: Te’Ja Twitty 9 points 12 rebounds; Cece Crudup 7 points, 3 rebounds.
Notable
The Spartans secured their eighth straight win overall and their 10th straight win at home. ... The 10-game home winning streak is the longest since they joined Division I in 1991-92.
Records
Catamounts: 3-15, 0-3 SOCON
Spartans: 14-4, 3-0 SOCON
Up next
Catamounts: at Wofford, 7 p.m. Thursday
UNCG: at Furman, 7 p.m. Thursday
