Freshman Ody Oguama (33) of Wake Forest has scored 16 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in his first two college games.

Oguama was part of a group for the Deacons that provided a lift in the first half, along with fellow freshmen Ismael Massoud and Jahcobi Neath.

Oguama has only been playing basketball since he was 13, and said bringing energy off the bench isn’t a new role for him.

“That’s been my whole game, honestly,” Oguama said. “Ever since I started playing basketball, whether or not I was starting … I always just made it my job, my goal to bring energy, bring our motor up as a team.”

In his first two games, he’s had a combined 16 points and 14 rebounds in nearly 40 minutes.

