Oguama was part of a group for the Deacons that provided a lift in the first half, along with fellow freshmen Ismael Massoud and Jahcobi Neath.
Oguama has only been playing basketball since he was 13, and said bringing energy off the bench isn’t a new role for him.
“That’s been my whole game, honestly,” Oguama said. “Ever since I started playing basketball, whether or not I was starting … I always just made it my job, my goal to bring energy, bring our motor up as a team.”
In his first two games, he’s had a combined 16 points and 14 rebounds in nearly 40 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.