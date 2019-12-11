Appalachian State’s board of trustees will hold a conference call on Friday.
The reason? To name a new head football coach.
Shawn Clark's interim tag will be removed, a person close to the situation told the Journal today, making him the 22nd coach in Mountaineers’ program history.
Clark, who has been at App State the last four seasons as the offensive line coach, has received loud support from current and former players for App State since Eli Drinkwitz left the program for Missouri. Drinkwitz coached at App State for one season after three years as N.C. State’s offensive coordinator.
“I have a lot of vested interest in the program,” Clark said earlier this month. “It makes you work a little hard because you want to make sure, for yourself and for the program and for the fans, that you put a product on the field that we can be proud of.
“And for the last four years, we’ve done a great job here — a great product on the field — and in turn it gives you a sense of pride of what you can do for your program.”
He’s become an emotional figure since being named interim head coach on Tuesday.
The Journal also learned Wednesday that App State athletics director Doug Gillin would be remaining in Boone. He was reportedly a candidate for a similar position at Cincinnati, which lost former AD Mike Bohn to Southern Cal.
On top of all that, Clark led the team in its celebratory song after victories this season. Players would hoist Clark on their shoulders and sing with him, carrying on a tradition that started during Jerry Moore’s tenure at App State.
And there were reasons to sing loudly in 2019. App State had two Power Five wins in non-conference play, at North Carolina on Sept. 21 and at South Carolina on Nov. 9.
Clark’s hiring comes at an important time on the football calendar. App State will play Ala.-Birmingham on Dec. 21 in the New Orleans Bowl. Before that, the 72-hour early signing period will open and close, starting on Dec. 18.
App State currently has 15 commitments for the 2020 signing class, five of them from North Carolina.
The Mountaineers went 12-1 this season, won the Sun Belt Conference title game and are ranked No. 20 by the College Football Playoff.
Now, the program will be back in the hands of an alumnus. Clark played at App State from 1994 to 1998, becoming a two-time All-American. He was a sophomore starter on the 1995 team that went undefeated in the regular season.
According to the USA Today assistant coaches salary database, Clark had a $160,000 salary in 2019. Drinkwitz, in comparison, made $750,000 when combining base salary with some of his other contract requirements.
After graduating from App State in 1999, Clark got a master’s degree in 2002 while serving as a graduate assistant for two seasons at Louisville. He has coached at Eastern Kentucky (2003 to 2008), Purdue (2009 to 2012) and Kent State (2013 to 2015) before coming to Boone ahead of the 2016.
He replaced Dwayne Ledford as offensive line coach, continuing the development of former Mountaineers starters Parker Collins, Colby Gossett and Bean Nunn.
All five starters on this offensive line earn some all-Sun Belt Conference recognition -- left tackle Vic Johnson and center Noah Hannon made the first team; right tackle Cooper Hodges and right guard Baer Hunter were on the second team; and left guard Ryan Neuzil earned an honorable mention nod.
Clark inherits a program riding two impressive streaks. The Mountaineers have won at least a share of the last four Sun Belt titles, including the last two conference championship games. Both wins came against Louisiana.
They’ve also won four straight bowl games, the first four in the school’s FBS history. App State won the Camellia Bowl in 2015 and 2016, the Dollar General Bowl in 2017 and the New Orleans Bowl in 2018.
Now it’ll be Clark’s turn to help App State continue its push into the top Group-of-Five team conversation.
Shawn Clark Bio
- Louisville (2001 to 2002, graduate assistant)
- Eastern Kentucky (2003 to 2008, offensive line)
- Purdue (2009 to 2012, offensive line)
- Kent State (2013 to 2015)
- App State (2016-2018, co-offensive coordinator and offensive line)
- App State (2019, assistant head coach and offensive line)
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) kisses the trophy following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates with the trophy following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz dries off with a towel during an interview after players dumped Gatorade on him following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4, center) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Noah Hannon (60) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates after Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) scored a touchdown over Louisiana in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior defensive lineman E.J. Scott (98) celebrates after forcing and recovering a fumble from Louisiana in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) lifts the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) tackles Louisiana wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (2) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball past Louisiana defense for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball through Louisiana's defense in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates a touchdown with Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis (1) runs the ball past Appalachian State defense in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4, center) celebrates a touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana running back Raymond Calais (4) is tackled by Appalachian State freshman defensive back Nicholas Ross (26) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (58) and Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) laughs with a teammate in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State players and fans celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
People hold the flag while the Star Spangled Banner is performed prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) throws a pass in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
An Appalachian State cheerleader's hair flies in the air while performing in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) breaks away from Louisiana defensive back Deuce Wallace (25) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State freshman tight end Ricky Kofoed (84) encouraged the crowd to get pumped up in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana wide receiver Peter Leblanc (29) runs the ball in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman running back Camerun Peoples (6) waves a flag prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs through the smoke with teammates prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz directs his team from the sidelines in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore outside linebacker Tanner Ellenberger (37) listens as a coach talks in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman outside linebacker Nick Hampton (31) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
A member of the Appalachian State cheer team smiles before the players make their entrance on the field prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana defensive back Terik Miller (38) breaks up a pass intended for Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
An Appalachian State cheerleader performs prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State cheerleaders perform in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (8) breaks up a pass intended for Louisiana wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (2) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. Jean-Charles was called for holding. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana running back Chris Smith (21) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State cheerleaders perform in front of Sunbelt signage in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman tight end Trey Ross (86), Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) and Appalachian State freshman tight end Ricky Kofoed (84) get pumped up prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) laughs with a teammate in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State outside linebackers coach D.J. Smith speaks to players in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) celebrates after tackling Louisiana running back Elijah Mitchell (15) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana head coach Billy Napier in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana wide receiver Jarrod Jackson (17) makes a reception in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz shares a laugh with referees in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Members of the Appalachian State marching band cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State cheerleaders perform in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis (1) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Travis Meeler kisses his 5-year-old daughter, Khloe, on the forehead while watching the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game between Appalachian State and Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior defensive back Kaiden Smith (13) tackles Louisiana running back Chris Smith (21) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore tight end Henry Pearson (88) is tackled by Louisiana linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill (2) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman tight end Miller Gibbs (81) celebrates with fans following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
A referee breaks up a dispute between Louisiana linebacker Jacques Boudreaux (59), Louisiana wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (2) and Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz directs his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) defends in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz holds up the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) and Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrate with the trophy following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) lifts the trophy in the air while Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) holds the Sun Belt over his shoulder following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz holds the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) holds the Sun Belt over his shoulder while Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) lifts the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
