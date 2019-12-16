UNCG athletics logo 2018

Why UNCG won: The Spartans owned the paint and shot 51% from the field. Charleston only shot 45% from the charity stripe.

Key performers: Nadine Soliman 18 points, 8 rebounds; Aja Boyd 14 points, 8 rebounds.

Up next: UNCG hosts High Point on Sat., Dec. 21, 4 p.m.

