Why UNCG won: The Spartans owned the paint and shot 51% from the field. Charleston only shot 45% from the charity stripe.
Key performers: Nadine Soliman 18 points, 8 rebounds; Aja Boyd 14 points, 8 rebounds.
Up next: UNCG hosts High Point on Sat., Dec. 21, 4 p.m.
