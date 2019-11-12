Columbia Wake Forest NCAA basketball

Coach Danny Manning directs his squad in the final minute of the Deacons' win over Columbia on Sunday.

Wake Forest has struggled to get things going offensively in each of its first two games — with 27 and 26 points in the first halves of games against Boston College and Columbia, respectively.

The solution isn't as simple as needing to make shots.

“It’s an emphasis on pushing tempo, an emphasis on trying to get the ball below the free-throw line,” Manning said. “And I think those things happening will open up ourselves to situations where we’re — instead of shooting an open 17-footer, might be an open 15-footer.”

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments