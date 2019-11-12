Wake Forest has struggled to get things going offensively in each of its first two games — with 27 and 26 points in the first halves of games against Boston College and Columbia, respectively.
The solution isn't as simple as needing to make shots.
“It’s an emphasis on pushing tempo, an emphasis on trying to get the ball below the free-throw line,” Manning said. “And I think those things happening will open up ourselves to situations where we’re — instead of shooting an open 17-footer, might be an open 15-footer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.