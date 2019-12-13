Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 645 PM EST * AT 346 PM EST, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED STEADY MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN WHICH WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN OVER THE ADVISORY AREA TODAY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, ASHEBORO, LEXINGTON, RANDLEMAN, NORTH CAROLINA ZOO, THOMASVILLE, KERNERSVILLE AND CLEMMONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE THE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAY. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR CAR TO CROSS SAFELY. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND. LEAVES MAY BE CLOGGING SOME DRAINAGE AREAS, CAUSING AN INCREASED RISK FOR WATER TO BACK UP ON SOME ROADS. USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING TODAY. &&