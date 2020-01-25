Wake Forest recorded a season-low six assists at Clemson on 25 made field goals.
Perhaps more troubling was that Brandon Childress had every assist.
“We need more guys to facilitate,” Coach Danny Manning said. “We also need guys to knock down shots when they’re open.
“You can’t control shooting the ball all of the time, but you have to make some to give yourself a chance. We missed some good looks in the second half.”
