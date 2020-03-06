GREENSBORO — They head to the mountains as the winningest class in UNCG’s basketball history, three seniors who have been part of 104 victories these last four seasons.
One last Southern Conference Tournament awaits James Dickey, Kyrin Galloway and Malik Massey.
Those three starters know a little something about the tournament in the rare mountain air. The Spartans have reached the SoCon championship game the last three seasons, winning it in 2018 and heading off to the NCAA Tournament.
Those other two years they played in the NIT. Heady stuff for any mid-major program, especially one that plays in a league that has never received an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s one of those things where you get lost for words when you think about it,” UNCG coach Wes Miller said. “When I think about 100-plus wins, and only 13 other teams in the country out of 353 can say they’ve won 100 the last four years. You think about some of those guys who helped lay the foundation. … What’s so special about this group of seniors is they’ve built upon that foundation.”
Third-seeded UNCG (13-5 SoCon, 23-8) plays sixth-seeded Chattanooga (10-8, 19-12) in the Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville.
The two teams split a pair of games this season, each winning at home.
Now comes this game, which only means everything.
Especially to The G’s seniors. They don’t want it to end.
Dickey, a 6-foot-10 (7-2 with the hairdo) center, has piled up the most individual honors of the three.
He was the SoCon’s defensive player of the year in 2017-18. He was a third-team all-conference pick this week. He holds UNCG’s all-time rebounding record, and is one of only two SoCon players ever with at least 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocked shots in a career.
“I’m sure someday when I look back, it’ll mean a lot. But it hasn’t really resonated with me yet,” Dickey said. “But winning like we’ve won, that’s more meaningful. I pride myself on being a winner, and so to be part of 100 wins means a lot. No one’s ever done that here before, and it makes me feel like all the hard work we’ve put in trying to sustain this winning culture is worth something. If I’m thought of and looked at as a winner more than anything else, then I’ve done my part as a basketball player.”
Recruiting Dickey was a big part of UNCG’s metamorphosis four years ago.
“People don’t really understand James’ value simply because he hasn’t been a big scoring player,” Miller said. “The person who casually follows our program has no idea how much value James has added to our program. …
“What’s amazing is that as he’s grown up, he’s added parts to his game in other areas. But he’s always sustained his rebounding and his presence around the rim. His freshman year, when he joined our program, we changed defensively. Because now we had a guy who could protect the rim. I don’t think people realize that we were never a good defensive team until James Dickey showed up. He’s not the only reason. But he’s been a big part of it.”
Dickey leads the SoCon in blocked shots again this year. But Galloway, a 6-foot-8 “stretch four” forward quietly ranks No. 2 in blocks.
“I just try to get the ones James doesn’t,” Galloway said. “He cleans up a lot of them, and I just want to be there when he’s not.”
Galloway is an interior defender but a perimeter scorer. He’s UNCG’s third-leading scorer, averaging 8.8 points, and he is the Spartans’ top three-point shooter, making 55-of-157 (35.0 percent) from the arc.
Massey is a prototype UNCG guard, a tenacious on-ball defender first and foremost who is second on the team in assists and third in steals.
The three of them will leave a winning legacy.
There are seven NCAA Division I teams that have won at least 23 games each of the last four seasons. Three of them are the top seeds in the SoCon Tourney: No. 3 UNCG, No. 2 Furman and No. 1 East Tennessee State.
You might’ve heard of the other four: Duke. Kansas. Gonzaga. Florida State.
“We couldn’t have done anything without the people who came before us,” Massey said. “Diante Baldwin and R.J. White. Jordy Kuiper and Marvin Smith. Francis Alonso and Demetrius Troy. None of this would be possible without them.”
True. Those six players in particular took their turns as senior leaders, each passing the program down to the next group.
“It’s really hard to turn a corner, create a culture and have some success,” Miller said. “Those guys in the earlier years did that. But it’s also really dang hard to build upon that success. And this senior class has done that, really learned from the guys who came before them and taken the reins. As a coach, you’re proud of that. You’re proud there’s been some continuity in the program. The guys who were freshmen looking up to the leaders four years ago are now the leaders our freshmen are looking up to now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.