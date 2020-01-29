GREENSBORO — Sometime soon, perhaps even Thursday night, UNCG women’s basketball will have a new all-time leading scorer.
Nadine Soliman, a 5-foot-10 senior guard, needs just 18 points to break Lucy Mason’s record of 1,907 points. Soliman already holds the program’s career record for field goals and 3-pointers, and she’s on course to become the Spartans’ first 2,000-point scorer.
But what Soliman wants more than anything is a banner.
“Holding records is great,” she said, “but what I really want to do is help my team win a championship. That hasn’t happened here in 20 years, and I think we’re really capable of doing something special. I want to be remembered as that player who made a difference in taking her team to the next step.”
UNCG (4-1 SoCon, 15-5 overall) hosts Mercer (1-4, 4-16) in a Southern Conference game at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Spartans, who are tied with Samford atop the league standings, are 10-1 at Fleming Gym so far this season.
Soliman comes in averaging 16.6 points, the No. 2 scorer in the league.
She’s been a scorer her whole life.
Basketball family
The 21-year-old grew up in Cairo and graduated early from Mokattam Language School at 17, making the Egyptian national team that same year.
“I come from a basketball family,” Soliman said. “I’ve always been a scorer. I get that from my dad, who was a leading scorer in every tournament he played in. He’s a coach, and I remember when I was really little, I wandered out on the court and almost got killed by somebody running a fast break. Somebody ran out and carried me back to the stands.”
Her parents, Mohamed Selaawi and Eman El Badrawi, were both basketball players. Her brothers are basketball players.
“The game came naturally, but I was never forced to play,” Soliman said. “I tried some different things like volleyball, but I always came back to basketball.”
And basketball led her to UNCG. She spent a year between high school and college as the youngest player on Egypt’s national team.
She had several options, but chose UNCG after getting to know head coach Trina Patterson.
“I remember our first conversation,” Soliman said. “She said, ‘Let’s win a championship.’ And, yeah, she’s been awesome since that first day we talked. I’ve always felt welcome here, and that’s one of the things I was looking for being so far from home. I wanted a coach who I could think of as like a second mom.”
Adjustments
It wasn’t easy at first. Patterson was new. Soliman and her teammates were new. Heck, even the game itself was new.
“I struggled my freshman years because the (international) FIBA rules are so different than American rules,” Soliman said. “I got called for a lot of travels. The shot clock is different. It took a long time for me to adjust because I’d been playing the other way my whole life. My coaches were so patient with me. This one move — my favorite move when I was playing FIBA — was an automatic travel here.
“In Europe, there’s more finesse and it’s more about how talented you are, not just how strong you are. But you’ve got to be strong and physical to play here.”
Soliman had a chance to go straight from high school to playing professionally in Europe, but she wanted the U.S. college experience and a degree. She’s on course to graduate in May as a communications major with a minor in media studies.
Her game has evolved over the last four years. She wasn’t a jump shooter when she arrived, but she’s worked hard to become a better 3-point shooter.
“That’s helped me a lot,” she said. “Instead of (defenders) going under ball-screens on me, they have to trail me now, and get over the ball-screen. That’s harder for them, and it’s made the way I play more dynamic.”
As Soliman’s game has improved, so too has UNCG. The Spartans have gotten incrementally better over the last four seasons, adding depth that’s made them stronger at the end of games. That’s turned them into a contender, Soliman said.
'A special year'
A 67-65 victory at Wake Forest in the second game of the season showed this year could be different.
“Yes, we did see this coming,” Soliman said. “We prepared very well for this year with a foreign trip to Italy where we played three games against professional players. That helped us. … Wake Forest was a really big win for us, and when we saw ourselves winning against a really good team it gave us so much positive energy as a team collectively. We just know we can achieve goals and have a special year.”
Sometime soon, Soliman will have a special moment of her own. She knows it’s coming, and she has embraced it.
“It means a lot,” she said. “There’s a lot hard work, a lot of reps in the gym, a lot of work on my own time that have gone into this. And it’s all paying off in being able to break Lucy Mason’s (scoring) record.
“She was basically the best player to ever come through here. My freshman year, everybody was talking about, ‘Lucy, Lucy, Lucy.’ When she came to watch me play, and I talked to her, she told me, ‘I want you to break my record.’ She was so great to me.”
And Nadine Soliman has been great for UNCG.
