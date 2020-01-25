Virginia has seemingly never played fast under Coach Tony Bennett, just as the Cavaliers have seemingly always been strong defensively in his 11 seasons.

Those things are true again this season: Virginia is dead last in the country in KenPom.com’s tempo rating (353rd) and is second nationally in defensive efficiency (trailing Kansas, which stands to take a hit after this week’s brawl-induced suspensions). Virginia has ranked 340th or worse in tempo for the past seven seasons and its worst defensive ranking in that time was seventh (for the 2015-16 season).

But Virginia ranks 256th in the country in offensive efficiency after it was second last season. The worst offensive efficiency in the previous six seasons was 50th (in 2016-17). Virginia hasn’t scored 60 points in a game since a Jan. 4 win against Virginia Tech (65-39).

