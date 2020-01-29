Mary Baldwin 79
Greensboro College 76
How the Pride lost
The Pride had a rough go of it in the fourth quarter, shooting only 20% from the field. Despite the fourth-quarter shooting woes, the game was even throughout. Greensboro’s Ashley Free hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 40 seconds left. On the next trip up the floor, Demet Saygili continued her impressive game, hitting the go-ahead and eventual game winning 3-pointer.
Key performers
Mary Baldwin: Demet Saygili 40 points (15-of-24 FG, 7-of-9 3FG); Mary Moran 8 points, 10 rebounds.
Greensboro: Katie Lewis 21 points (5-of-9 3FG); Diajah Hickson 18 points, 9 rebounds; Ashley Free 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists.
Notable
The Pride dropped their second straight game and fell to 10-8 overall (7-4 conference) on the season.
Next up
Greensboro College will be back in action Saturday when it travels north to Danville, Va., for a game with Averett. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.