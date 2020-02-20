You didn’t think you’d get an entire list without a quarterback mention, did you?
Hartman is the presumptive starter after Jamie Newman grad-transferred to Georgia, and while he technically isn’t a returning starter, he’s registered enough experience to be considered one for the purpose of this article.
Hartman’s operation of the RPO offense will obviously be under a microscope, but within that, it’s probably equally or more important for him to take over a leadership role. He plays a position that demands it and, through his high school experiences, he’s played well before. With a recalibration of the offense — Sage Surratt, Sean Maginn and Tom are the only returning starters — Hartman will likely need to be a central voice in the locker room.
