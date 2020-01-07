College logo Guilford College (copy) (copy)

A recap of the Guilford men's 68-65 basketball loss to Ferrum:

Swartz Gym, Ferrum, Va.

Why the Quakers lost

Ferrum, which never trailed in the game, started with a 9-0 run and led 42-26 at halftime. Guilford trailed 60-46 with 8:34 remaining before mounting a late rally. Sophomore Liam Ward's layup cut the deficit to 63-62 with 3:13 left and ended a 17-2 run.

Stars

Guilford: Jorden Davis 14 points; Kyler Gregory 14 points, 14 rebounds; Liam Ward 8 points, 9 rebounds.

Ferrum: James Smith Jr. 13 points; Carrington Young 11 points, 11 rebounds; Kajuan Madden-McAfee 12 points, 6 rebounds.

Notable

  • The Quakers, ranked 19th in the current D3hoops.com national poll, dropped to 10-4 and 2-3 in league play. The Panthers moved to 7-6 and 2-2 in the ODAC.

  • Both teams shot 39% in the game. Ferrum led in 3-pointers, 11-5. The Quakers won the battle of the boards, 42-38. Guilford committed 13 turnovers and forced 11 Panther miscues.

  • Guilford struggled from the free-throw line, shooting just 54% on the night.

Records

Guilford: 10-4.

Ferrum: 7-6.

Up next

Guilford: vs Bridgewater (Ragan-Brown Field House), 3 p.m. Saturday.

Ferrum: Ar Randolph-Macon, 2 p.m. Saturday.

In the women's game:

The University of Lynchburg picked up a 50-46 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win over Guilford behind a nine-point and 16 rebound performance from Erin Green.

The game started slowly offensively as Lynchburg (7-6, 4-2 ODAC) broke open the scoring over two minutes into play. By the end of the first quarter, the score was tied at 9-9. The Hornets picked up the pace in the second quarter to gain an eight-point lead heading into halftime.

Both teams battled for the advantage in the third quarter but ultimately the score was tied at 35-35 with ten minutes left in regulation. The turning point of the contest came at the midway point of the fourth quarter when the Hornets went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good.

Notable

For the Quakers, Carisma Lynn recorded a team-high 11 points. Miracle Walters added her third double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Guilford held a slight 39-36 advantage on the glass.

