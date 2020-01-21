Greensboro College new athletic logo 2019

Greensboro 56

Averett 90

Site: E. Stuart James Grant Center, Danville, Va.

Why the Pride lost

After trailing by only seven points at the half, the Pride came out of the break slowly, allowing Averett to start the half on a 14-3 run. The Cougars shot 62% in the half, while holding Greensboro to only 25%. Greensboro also committed 13 turnovers in the second half.

Key performers

Pride: Keyford Langley 15 points, 5-for-9 3PT; Michael Phifer 12 points, 4 rebounds.

Cougars:  Isaiah Jones 20 points, 4-for-7 3PT; Montre Cash 19 points, 3 assists.

Notable

The Pride only made six field goals in the second half, and all six of them were 3-pointers.

Up next

Pride: vs Pfeiffer, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29

Cougars: vs Pfeiffer, 2 p.m. Saturday

Records

Pride: 11-6, 5-4 USA South

Cougars: 11-6, 7-2 USA South

