Greensboro 56
Averett 90
Site: E. Stuart James Grant Center, Danville, Va.
Why the Pride lost
After trailing by only seven points at the half, the Pride came out of the break slowly, allowing Averett to start the half on a 14-3 run. The Cougars shot 62% in the half, while holding Greensboro to only 25%. Greensboro also committed 13 turnovers in the second half.
Key performers
Pride: Keyford Langley 15 points, 5-for-9 3PT; Michael Phifer 12 points, 4 rebounds.
Cougars: Isaiah Jones 20 points, 4-for-7 3PT; Montre Cash 19 points, 3 assists.
Notable
The Pride only made six field goals in the second half, and all six of them were 3-pointers.
Up next
Pride: vs Pfeiffer, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29
Cougars: vs Pfeiffer, 2 p.m. Saturday
Records
Pride: 11-6, 5-4 USA South
Cougars: 11-6, 7-2 USA South
