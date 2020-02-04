Greensboro College new athletic logo 2019

Greensboro College unveiled a new athletics logo, designed by Florida-based firm Lure Design.

Methodist 84

Greensboro College 75

How the Pride lost

Greensboro had no answer for the Monarchs' aggressive approach, allowing 50 points in the paint and getting outrebounded 43-34. It was a tale of two halves as the Pride trailed 47-21 at the break and made some solid halftime adjustments to outscore Methodist 54-37 in the second half. But it wasn't enough to pull off the comeback.

Key performers

Methodist: Dante Burden 22 points; Kaymon Mitchell 21; Kevin McLaughlin Jr. 15; Calvin Manley 8 points, 6 rebounds; Garren Dearman 8 points, 8 rebounds.

Greensboro: Eric Peaks Jr. 23 points, 6 rebounds; Keyford Langley 14 points, 5 assists; Gresyon Collins 12 points; Kevon Meertins 7 points.

Next up: Saturday vs. Huntingdon College, 2 p.m.

