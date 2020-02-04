Methodist 84
Greensboro College 75
Staff report
How the Pride lost
Greensboro had no answer for the Monarchs' aggressive approach, allowing 50 points in the paint and getting outrebounded 43-34. It was a tale of two halves as the Pride trailed 47-21 at the break and made some solid halftime adjustments to outscore Methodist 54-37 in the second half. But it wasn't enough to pull off the comeback.
Key performers
Methodist: Dante Burden 22 points; Kaymon Mitchell 21; Kevin McLaughlin Jr. 15; Calvin Manley 8 points, 6 rebounds; Garren Dearman 8 points, 8 rebounds.
Greensboro: Eric Peaks Jr. 23 points, 6 rebounds; Keyford Langley 14 points, 5 assists; Gresyon Collins 12 points; Kevon Meertins 7 points.
Next up: Saturday vs. Huntingdon College, 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.