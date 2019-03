A gallery of Associated Press photos of Chris Clemons, who will be part of the Campbell team that will face UNCG in the NIT in Greensboro on Tuesday night.

Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons Chris Clemons