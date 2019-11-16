AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A photographer was taken to the hospital after she was hit on the sideline of the Georgia-Auburn game and carted off the field.
A Georgia statement says Chamberlain Smith was sent to East Alabama Medical Center in nearby Opelika on Saturday for treatment. The school didn’t specify her injury.
A photography intern for the University of Georgia Athletic Association, the Georgia graduate was hurt when Bulldogs running back Brian Herrien ran into her on several feet off the sideline late in the second quarter. Smith was kneeling down to take a picture and appeared to get hit in the head by Herrien’s knee.
Smith drew immediate medical attention and was down on the ground for several minutes. She had her eyes open, along with a bruise above her eye, when she was taken off on a stretcher.
