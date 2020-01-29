Greensboro College athletics sports logo 2019

Pfeiffer 113

Greensboro College 79

Staff report

How the Pride lost

Greensboro had a rough night on the defensive end, to say the least. It allowed 113 points as Pheiffer hit 12 of 28 3-pointers and shot over 50% from the field. The Pride couldn't buy a shot in the second half, shooting 28% from the floor and only hitting one of fifteen 3-point attempts.

Key performers

Pfeiffer: Craig Sabb 21 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds; Tyjarek Simmons 16 points, 5 rebounds; Jordan Byrd 16 points, 12 rebounds; Regin Larson 15 points; Taylan Rowe 13 points, 6 rebounds; Juwan Blanton 12 points.

Greensboro: Kristian Williams 12 points, 8 rebounds; Keyford Langley 12 points; Greyson Collins 11 points, 3 rebounds; Michael Phifer 10 points, 9 rebounds.

Next up: Saturday vs Covenant College, 2 p.m.

