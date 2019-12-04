UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Wake Forest looked like a team wearied by a nine-day trip in a 76-54 loss to Penn State in an ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Deacons (5-4) were coming off a three-games-in-four-days showing in the Wooden Legacy, in which they beat College of Charleston and Long Beach State before falling to Arizona in a competitive 73-66 result in the final Sunday. Early Monday morning, the Deacons traveled directly to Penn State.

There wasn’t much competition in this one — Penn State (7-1) jumped out to a 13-point lead less than eight minutes in, which grew to 19 by the end of the half, which then morphed to 30 roughly halfway through the second half.

Wake Forest was back to its full lineup. The school released a statement Wednesday evening that said it worked with Disneyland officials and found “significant discrepancies” in the accounts that alleged Jahcobi Neath had used a homophobic slur and that Mike Wynn acted rudely when the team was at the park Saturday.

Neath and Wynn were the first two subs off the bench, entering the game before two minutes had elapsed.

They didn’t do much to quell Penn State’s dominance throughout the first half in building an 18-point lead. Of Penn State’s first 30 points, 13 came on fast breaks. Wake Forest had committed six turnovers before it attempted its ninth shot of the game.

