High Point 62

USC Upstate 54

Why the Panthers won

High Point played incredible defense all night, holding USC Upstate to 17% from the three-point line, allowing only four made on the night. They also held the Spartans to 34% shooting from the field overall.

Key performers

Panthers: John-Michael Wright 18 points, 7 rebounds; Eric Coleman Jr. 16 points, 4 rebounds.

Spartans: Tommy Bruner 23 points, 2 rebounds; Nevin Zink 12 points, 11 rebounds.

Records

Panthers: 7-19, 4-9 Big South

Spartans: 11-15, 6-7 Big South

Up next

Panthers: vs Presbyterian, 7 p.m. Thursday

Spartans: vs Longwood, 6 p.m. Thursday

