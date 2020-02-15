High Point 62
USC Upstate 54
Why the Panthers won
High Point played incredible defense all night, holding USC Upstate to 17% from the three-point line, allowing only four made on the night. They also held the Spartans to 34% shooting from the field overall.
Key performers
Panthers: John-Michael Wright 18 points, 7 rebounds; Eric Coleman Jr. 16 points, 4 rebounds.
Spartans: Tommy Bruner 23 points, 2 rebounds; Nevin Zink 12 points, 11 rebounds.
Records
Panthers: 7-19, 4-9 Big South
Spartans: 11-15, 6-7 Big South
Up next
Panthers: vs Presbyterian, 7 p.m. Thursday
Spartans: vs Longwood, 6 p.m. Thursday
