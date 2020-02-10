This is a big category, but it is required.

Almost every significant contributor on the offensive side will be a senior in 2020. Starting quarterback Zac Thomas; wide receivers Sutton, Thomas Hennigan and Malik Williams; running back Marcus Williams; and offensive linemen that are returning starters from 2019, among others, will play their final seasons in Boone.

It’s time to start seeing who will take off behind those players and ease the transition into the 2021 season. This upcoming spring is about the future and App State finding its next offensive stalwarts.

