GREENSBORO, N.C. — N.C. A&T's men's basketball team held Charleston Southern to just 15.4 percent shooting from long distance in a 4-for-26 shooting performance on the way to a 63-49 victory against the Buccaneers at home on Friday.

The victory improved A&T's overall record to 1-1.

The Aggies had three players score in double figures, led by Tyler Maye, who had 18 points and five steals. Kameron Langley added 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals and Ronald Jackson helped out a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

