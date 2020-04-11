Assistant coaches in college basketball typically operate on one-year contracts — though here’s another reminder that Wake Forest doesn’t discuss contracts, so that’s never been confirmed to be the case.
Manning, though, said there aren’t changes coming to his coaching staff.
Manning: “I enjoy working with my staff. I love what they bring to the table.
“You talk about Randolph (Childress) and his affection and love for this university and his understanding of how this university works, feel for recruiting in this area.
“Rex (Walters) is someone who brings head coaching experience to the table and a different set of eyes, in a sense of going from a head coach to an assistant coach.
“(Steve Woodberry) is someone who has been with me for quite some time and has a good feel for me.
“I enjoy the development that our players see up under this staff and we want all of those guys to enjoy what we had an opportunity to enjoy when we were in college, and that is success at a high level. And that’s always what we’re striving to push our guys to on and off the court.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.