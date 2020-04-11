Assistant coaches in college basketball typically operate on one-year contracts — though here’s another reminder that Wake Forest doesn’t discuss contracts, so that’s never been confirmed to be the case.

Manning, though, said there aren’t changes coming to his coaching staff.

Manning: “I enjoy working with my staff. I love what they bring to the table.

“You talk about Randolph (Childress) and his affection and love for this university and his understanding of how this university works, feel for recruiting in this area.

“Rex (Walters) is someone who brings head coaching experience to the table and a different set of eyes, in a sense of going from a head coach to an assistant coach.

“(Steve Woodberry) is someone who has been with me for quite some time and has a good feel for me.

“I enjoy the development that our players see up under this staff and we want all of those guys to enjoy what we had an opportunity to enjoy when we were in college, and that is success at a high level. And that’s always what we’re striving to push our guys to on and off the court.”

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments