Georgetown center Omer Yurtseven (44) defends against a shot by Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski set the record for wins coaching a No. 1 team as top-ranked Duke got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Vernon Carey Jr. to beat Georgetown 81-73 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
The Blue Devils (6-0) beat Cal and the Hoyas on consecutive nights to win the 2K Empire Classic and give Krzyzewski another slice of history. Krzyzewski is 218-34 when the Blue Devils hold the top spot, a mark they hit this week in The Associated Press poll. Hall of Famer John Wooden went 217-11 while UCLA was ranked No. 1,
Carey, a five-star recruit who inherited Zion Williamson's No. 1 jersey, has become the focal point of Duke's offense, and he had a breakthrough two games in New York. Carey dunked, screamed, chest-bumped and controlled the game for the Blue Devils to help keep them undefeated.
Cassius Stanley, who led the Blue Devils with 21 points, made a pair of 3s to stretch the game open and shake off Georgetown (4-2), which was looking to knock off two straight Top 25 teams.
The Hoyas, picked to finish sixth in the Big East preseason poll, knocked off No. 22 Texas a night earlier and went basket-for-basket with Duke in the first half. Omer Yurtseven led the Hoyas with 21 points in a mixed homecoming for Knicks great and Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing.
