GREENSBORO — UNCG is back in the postseason for the third consecutive season, this time as one of four No. 1 seeds in the 81st annual National Invitation Tournament.
A look at what’s ahead for the Spartans
UNCG (28-6)
As a No. 1 seed, the Spartans would host games until the semifinals in Madison Square Garden.
First-round opponent
Campbell (20-12) shared the Big South regular-season title with Radford, but the top-seeded Camels was upset at home in Buies Creek by Gardner-Webb in the conference tournament semifinals to fall into the NIT. Campbell is a handful. The Camels feature the nation’s leading scorer, 5-foot-9 senior guard Chris Clemons from Raleigh, who averages 30.0 points per game. Clemons ranks fourth on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list, 27 points shy of No. 3 Lionel Simmons, the former La Salle star. Andrew Eudy, a 6-foot-7 senior center, averages 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 points and 1.5 blocks.
Possible second-round opponents
If UNCG beats Campbell, the Spartans face either fourth-seeded Davidson (24-9) or fifth-seeded Lipscomb (25-7) in a game that can be scheduled from Thursday through Sunday. Lipscomb, which made its first NCAA Tournament appearance last year, lost to Liberty in the final of the Atlantic Sun Tournament this year and was on the bubble. So, too, was Davidson, the runner-up in the Atlantic 10 upset in the conference tournament by eventual champ Saint Louis. Both teams shoot a lot of three-pointers. Lipscomb’s Garrison Matthews, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, averages 20.1 points and is a 41.2 percent three-point shooter. Davidson’s John Axel Gudmundsson, a 6-5 junior guard from Iceland, averages 17.2 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead four Wildcats averaging double-figures scoring.
Rest of the path
A quarterfinal game could bring second-seeded N.C. State (22-11) to the Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG beat the Wolfpack in Raleigh last season. The Pack has a tough matchup of its own in the first round against Hofstra (27-7), an NCAA team last year that won the Colonial again this year but was upset by second-seeded Northeastern in the CAA Tournament. Georgetown (19-13) also lurks on that side of the bracket. Three wins would get The G to Madison Square Garden for the NIT semifinals, and that could produce a matchup against Indiana, Clemson, or perhaps a fourth game with SoCon foe Furman.
Watch out for
Who knows? It’s the NIT, and perhaps the biggest obstacle for most teams in the 32-team bracket is coping with NCAA Tournament snubs. Every team in the field believes it belonged among the 68 in college basketball’s showcase event, and the bracket includes March fixtures the likes of Texas, Xavier, Dayton, Butler, Creighton and Memphis, as well as last year’s Final Four darling Loyola Chicago.
He said it
“When you’ve been part of college basketball as long as we have, you’ve seen teams that go lay eggs in the NIT because they have the hangover of not getting into the (NCAA) tournament. After the last couple of hours, I have a new appreciation of that. … But we also have one of the most resilient bunch of kids I’ve ever been around. As disappointed as we all are going to be tonight, they’ll be ready to prepare for what’s next.” — Wes Miller, UNCG coach, one hour after Sunday’s Selection Show.