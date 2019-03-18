Please log in. Or click Sign Up to buy a digital subscription or add digital to your existing newspaper subscription.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
GREENSBORO — UNCG is the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s 32-team National Invitation Tournament, and the challenge for the Spartans will be to contain the No. 1 overall scorer in NCAA Division I basketball.
Campbell’s Chris Clemons, a 5-foot-9 senior guard from Raleigh, averages 30.0 points per game this season.
A look at Clemons’ impressive numbers:
Fourth all-time
Clemons goes into the game with 3,193 points in 129 games for a career average of 24.8 per game. He’s one of only 10 players in Division I history to score more than 3,000 points, and he ranks fourth on the all-time list.
• 2. Freeman Williams (Portland State, 1974-78), 3,249;
• 3. Lionel Simmons (LaSalle, 1986-90), 3,217.
Clemons is 24 points behind Simmons for third place on the career list. If he scores 10 points vs. The G, Clemons will match Simmons’ NCAA record streak of 114 consecutive games scoring in double figures.
How he does it
Clemons isn’t a one-trick pony when it comes to scoring. He hits high-arcing three-point shots. He hits mid-range jumpers. He can score off the dribble on drives to the basket. And he’s an excellent free-throw shooter.
He is No. 2 in the nation with 240 free throws made (in 276 attempts, an 87 percent shooter). He leads the nation in three-point attempts, shooting 135-for-376 (35.9 percent). He is third in the nation in field goals and field-goal attempts, shooting 293-for-654 (44.8 percent).
If you want to compare him to anyone the Spartans have played, think of Bubba Parham in VMI’s offense, only quicker and stronger.
By comparison
To wrap your head around Clemons’ scoring consider this …
• He has scored more than 1,000 points more than Francis Alonso (2,095).
• He has scored more points this season (961) than UNCG senior Demetrius Troy has in his career (939).
• He has attempted and made more three-point shots this season than The G’s senior guards, Alonso and Troy, combined (127-for-364).
• He averages 1.9 fewer points per game than UNCG’s top two scorers, Alonso and Isaiah Miller, combined.
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Chris Clemons
Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.