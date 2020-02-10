AppStateFB

Appalachian State freshman linebacker Nick Hampton (31) exits the field after a series on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Boone.

Hampton flashed his length and speed as a redshirt freshman last season. 2020 will be his chance to establish himself as the Mountaineers’ next disruptive presence on the edge.

He spent last season backing up the now-graduated Noel Cook, coming in for certain packages.

The Mountaineers will have openings in both of their outside linebacker spots this season. Hampton, as someone who regularly saw the field last season, will a breakout favorite with his likely increased playing time.

Recommended for you

Load comments