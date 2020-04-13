Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 745 AM EDT. * AT 450 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAINFALL RATES APPROACHING 1 INCH PER HOUR DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL LIKELY LEAD TO PERIODS OF URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA. RAINFALL AMOUNTS BETWEEN 1 TO 2 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, ASHEBORO, LEXINGTON, RANDLEMAN, NORTH CAROLINA ZOO, THOMASVILLE, KERNERSVILLE AND CLEMMONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&