While most things in the world of sports have been put on indefinite hold or canceled, the NFL is moving forward as scheduled with the NFL draft, which will take place April 23-25.
The News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal are catching up with players from N.C. A&T, Wake Forest and Appalachian State for interviews about how each one is adjusting to the revamped pre-draft landscape.
Elijah Bell
School: N.C. A&T
Position: Wide receiver
Measurements: 6 feet 2, 224 pounds
Career stats: 47 games, 42 starts; best receiver in A&T’s history finished with 202 catches for 2,980 yards and 33 receiving touchdowns (all three career stats are A&T school records and rank top-five in MEAC history); played his best in big games, and in three Celebration Bowl victories caught 18 passes for 236 yards and three TDs.
Question: You didn’t get a spot at the NFL Combine or in the Senior Bowl. What did you do instead to get yourself ready?
Answer: I went out to California to train for the new HBCU Combine and my Pro Day at A&T, but unfortunately both of those things were canceled and I wasn’t able to do that. I’m in the same boat with a lot of other guys, at a disadvantage there.
But if I learned anything at A&T, it’s that you control what you can control. So I came back home to Wheeling (W.Va.), and I’m working out here, pushing through, controlling what I can control.
I’m doing what I can. Whatever happens, happens.
How big of an obstacle is it to you to lose the chance to perform at Pro Day or the HBCU Combine?
Oh, it’s a very big one. Huge. Especially because our Pro Day at A&T was one of the later ones (scheduled) to be held about a month before the draft. Most everyone else around the country got theirs in and got a chance to be seen.
I’m already coming from a small school, and an HBCU at that. HBCUs can get overlooked.
So, yeah, it’s an obstacle. But I’ve been facing obstacles my whole life coming out of West Virginia. Coming out of high school, I didn’t get any Division I scholarship offers except for A&T. Obstacles are nothing new. All I need is a chance, like A&T gave me a chance.
How do you compensate for not having that Pro Day?
I didn’t get to compete, but the guys I’ve been training with at EXOS (a worldwide company founded in 1999 and based in Phoenix) have sent my numbers out and videos of my training to NFL teams. We’re doing everything we can do during this process to compensate for missing the Pro Day.
Did you do all the NFL Combine drills? Which of those to you think are your selling points?
Yes sir, I did all seven of the Combine drills. That’s part of the videos we sent out.
My 40 (yard dash) time was strong. I ran a 4.55 (seconds). And my broad jump was very good. I broad jumped 11 (feet) 1 (inch). Bench press was pretty good — 14 reps (of 225 pounds) — but I can do better.
What’s your daily routine like?
I took a week off to do some family stuff, and I’m just now getting back to serious workouts. The hardest thing has been finding fields where I can work. Everything in Wheeling is closed because of the coronavirus.
I’m working with a personal trainer, and I’m running routes when I can find a place.
There’s an NFL cornerback here in town, C.J. Goodwin who plays for the Cowboys, and I’ve been working with him. I’m hoping we can keep doing that right up until the draft, and maybe after, because I don’t anyone’s going to get to do NFL rookie minicamps.
Do you think you’ll be drafted? Would it be better to be a free agent than a sixth- or seventh-rounder?
The goal has always been to be drafted. To be honest, mainly I want it happen just so we can keep our streak alive at A&T. We’ve had someone get picked in the last three drafts in a row with Tarik (Cohen) and (Brandon) Parker and Darryl (Johnson).
I didn’t get to improve my stock at all with no Pro Day or Combine, but I think my numbers speak for themselves. I know I can play. But I also know the NFL is a business, and they want to see those Combine numbers in person. That plays a big part (in draft picks), and I didn’t get to go there and compete.
If it doesn’t happen, if I don’t get drafted, all I need is one chance. Just one chance.
Whatever team that’s willing to give me a shot, whether it’s in the draft or as a free agent, I’m going to be grateful. They’re going to get my best.
Which teams have shown interest?
There have been a few during the season. I talked to the Chargers today (April 7). That’s the first call I’ve had, but I expect to hear from a few others. It’s different this year with the virus, taking longer (for teams) to do it all by phone.
It was fun talking to the Chargers. We talked a lot about life. They asked a lot of questions about my life story, where I’ve been and how I got to where I am today. They asked about injuries, and a lot about just knowledge of the game of football.
It was a regular conversation, really.
Even with everything that’s happened, I’m excited about the process and excited to see where I end up.
