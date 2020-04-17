The NFL is moving forward as scheduled with the NFL Draft, which will take place from April 23-25. The Journal and News & Record are profiling several players from area colleges, asking how each is adjusting to the revamped pre-draft landscape.
Darrynton Evans
School: Appalachian State
Position: Running back
Measurements: 5 feet 10, 203 pounds
Career stats: 2,884 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns in three seasons with App State; In his lone year as the full-time starter at running back in 2019, he ran for 1,480 yards and finished third nationally in total touchdowns (24); Evans was the 2019 Sun Belt offensive player of the year and back-to-back MVP of the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Question: Once the football season ended, where have you been as far as getting in training and preparing for the Combine and Draft?
Answer: I trained down in Fort Lauderdale with Pete Bommarito. Down there is really good. He’s got a six-day program — six days a week — and you go down there and have nutrition stuff, weight room, meals. He’s a very detailed guy who knows what he’s talking about, so I feel like going down there definitely helped me in preparing for right now.
How’s it been working out from home in New Smyrna Beach?
Yeah it’s tough, but at the same time just try and get it in where you can. I just had a little workout with some of my older cousins that’s already in the NFL. Everybody’s back in town so we just find a little field. Everybody links up together and runs out there, do some cone work, a lot of work just to compete with each other. And then we just talk football, just talk knowledge of things that they see and things that they key on and things that I see, things that I key on. Try and help each other there. And then you know, just find a weight room wherever you can.
Who are the guys you’re working out with most regularly?
D’Cota Dixon (a second-year safety with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Cole Holcomb (a second-year linebacker with the Washington Redskins).
Those are two guys you went to school played on the defensive side with. What’s that do to see some of your old high schools teammates playing well in the NFL, and you’re about to join them?
It’s good, especially knowing that we played together on the same team and we kind of grew from there. We already knew how we kind of played and stuff, type of people we were growing up on the same team and stuff. And seeing them go to the next step, it makes you think ‘I was just right there with him, beside him, right there on the field. Now he’s in the NFL.’ It makes you think you can do it too. It’s the same with guys at App. Seeing guys like Tae (Hayes), still talking to Tae, seeing guys like him producing. Doug (Middleton), Blair (Roland Blair), even Jalin (Moore), and I talk to Jalin a lot too, seeing guys like them go to the next level really just boosts your confidence and you know alright it’s doable, and you’ve got to just keep pushing.
The Combine obviously was a good showing — a 4.41 40-yard dash and 20 reps on the bench press — but how was the whole experience for you?
It’s one of those experiences that you’re happy you get to experience it. Not everybody gets to. Honestly I feel like throughout the week is where I helped myself more at the Combine with the formal and informal interviews. And then just with the on-the-field stuff, that kind of just topped it off. Just with my knowledge throughout the week, I had teams tell me ‘wow, you should be a coach. You literally know where everybody is on the field, what they’re supposed to do.’ So you know, that’s what really helped me out throughout the week, impressing teams. I feel like that stood out more than running a fast 40 or catching balls and stuff. That just adds on to it.
So was there really much left for you to do at App State’s pro day if it happened?
No, at pro day I was going to do some position work, running back work and a little bit at receiver, and then punt return.
How often have you been able to work out since everything changed?
Everyday. Every day but Saturday and Sunday. Really, I work out six days a week. I work out Saturday too, but I just don’t go as hard. My brother, he trains a lot of guys in the area that are still in high school. They all go out there, so I like to go out there and run a little bit with them, just don’t do too much. Then they have questions, and I answer the questions and try to help them out.
You mentioned this with some of the NFL guys you’re working with now, but how are you keeping sharp mentally?
Just bouncing ideas with them, picking their brain. Even with Raheem (Mostert, running back with the San Francisco 49ers). I’ll call Raheem and ask him some things. Just trying to help me see how it is in the NFL with him being on several different teams. Just different ways to learn things and put yourself in position. And then like also where I was training at, I had other guys that were in the NFL that were helping me out. It’s kind of funny, at first I’m down there and I see guys like Frank Gore, LeSean McCoy, Motor Singletary (Devin Singletary), and all these big-name guys, but the thing is, Frank’s kind of like a big brother to me. Like he was down there, like ‘Hey I see your film, I like how you do this, here’s some things you need to work on.” And he’s telling me ‘Alright, these teams like you, they’ve been talking to me about you. You know, during the offseason, before the season starts, I want you to come workout with me. You can come train with me and go out there and work with the running back coach.” So you know things like that, kind of just help me, ‘alright, people are noticing, and it makes me just want to go a lot harder.’
So what teams have shown interest in you so far?
Right after the Combine, I had flown out for my visit with the Titans and actually got to go out there. I had like literally double-digit visits set up. The rest of them got canceled through the coronavirus. So the rest of them are just like FaceTime, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business. . . And the thing is those would’ve helped, I would say, a lot more in-person type stuff, just being there. Because it’s similar to how it was at the Combine, talking to teams and drawing up plays and stuff. But here’s the list of teams — the Colts I met with formally at the Combine, the Titans I actually visited, the Cardinals, the Bills, the Chargers, the Falcons, the Saints, the Jags, the Jets, the Texans, the Broncos, the Bills again, the Bucs, the Steelers, the Chiefs, the Eagles. Then recently, the Bears, Eagles and Jets and the Cowboys also. So really, half the league I was supposed to go like top-30 prospect visits and a couple coaches were going to come in for some private workouts and stuff, just go over film and talk to them to see how I learn. Just kind of see how they are in the meeting room.
How’s it been holding interviews through a webcam?
I mean, I wouldn’t say it’s difficult. For some people it is maybe. But with the coaches you just have to be more detailed with your answers. I feel like for me, it kind of helps. Because if I was in person, I could be detailed and show them, but if I can tell you detail for detail what everything is and they can picture it and then I still draw it up afterwards, they understand that I know what I’m talking about versus someone who’s just talking about it but actually can’t put into play and exactly say why something is going to happen and why you do this. You’re just saying ‘this is what we did.”
