The NFL is moving forward as scheduled with the NFL draft, which will take place April 23-25. The News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal are catching up with players from Wake Forest, Appalachian State and N.C. A&T, as well as area high school alumni, for interviews about how each one is adjusting to the revamped pre-draft landscape.
CAMERON CLARK
High school: Smith
College: UNC-Charlotte
Position: Offensive tackle
Measurements: 6-4, 308
Career stats: 49 games (school record), 35 starts, two-year team captain.
Question: Did you see yourself being in this position when you were a senior at Smith?
Answer: I did not. When I was at Smith I was mainly focusing on being the best that I could be there. Going into college, I had the same goal. It wasn’t really about going to the NFL. My goal was just to be the best that I could be. Once I got to my junior and senior year I started realizing that I could do this. … I just had to put my work ethic behind my confidence. Everything else followed.
Did seeing former UNC-Charlotte and Ragsdale defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi get drafted and succeed in the NFL give you more confidence?
It definitely did. I remember it, not just because we’re from the same area but also because he was the first from Charlotte. When Larry got drafted it was almost emotional for me. Just seeing him on that big screen, whenever I needed motivation I would look back on that (YouTube) video of him getting drafted. This past year one of my other homeboys from Charlotte, Nate Davis, got drafted by the Titans.
What has it taken to get here?
Hard work is an understatement. It was a lot of sacrifices. You have to do things that others are not willing to do. If the crowd is doing this, it’s probably not the right thing. It’s definitely not the easiest thing to do.
How do you feel about your performance at the NFL combine?
I feel like I did really well at the combine. I didn’t run as fast (5.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash) as I wanted to run coming into the process, but I had also gained 20 pounds during my combine training, so the main thing for me was letting scouts and coaches get their eyes on me. There were a lot of questions surrounding my measurements and what they were going to be, whether my numbers would force me to play inside at guard or center … It was answering all the questions. My film speaks for itself.
What kind of feedback did you get from NFL teams in Indianapolis?
It was all positive feedback. A lot of the offensive line coaches I spoke with were surprised at my measurements — my arm length, my hand length, my body fat. … I kind of went to the combine underrated, with a lot of coaches not knowing who I was. … I wanted to make a good impression with me knowing my football and being able to talk with them, so that when they did go look at my film there was nothing to question.
How many interviews did you have there and how many have you had since?
I met with every team at the combine, and via video I’ve met with 12 teams.
What position are NFL teams projecting you at?
A lot of coaches are saying they like the fact that I’m versatile. At Smith I played left tackle my first two years, then I played center. ... I tell them I can play tackle and guard, and they ask about my snap, so I tell them I was an all-state center in high school.
What’s the one thing NFL people said they wanted to see from you that they haven’t?
Improving my mobility and my flexibility. … What I’ve been working on since the combine is my change of direction, all the muscles around your groin, the inside of your legs, and playing with better knee bend and hip bend. A lot of flexibility comes from your ankles, too. I had injured both of my ankles in college, so I’m really stretching my ankles. … It’s a lot of barefoot work in the grass, and I probably stretch three times a day for about 20 minutes.
Who are you working out with?
One of my close friends from college, his family owns a private gym. They let us come in and work out there. I’m working out with Nate Davis, who plays (guard) for the Tennessee Titans; Ben DeLuca, a safety from Charlotte; and D’Mitri Emmanuel, who played right tackle for Charlotte last year and will play left tackle this year.
What motivates you and keeps you strong going through the process?
I feel like tough times don’t last, tough people do. It’s really just trying to stay me throughout the whole thing, my competitive spirit. It’s really God. He’s been with me through this whole process. I look back on my life a lot of times and it’s been nothing but the grace of God. I never want to discount that in anything that I do.
I’ve been surrounded by great people. A lot of times you hear "self-made" this or "I did" that, but nobody accomplishes anything great on their own. I have great parents, have had great coaches. At Smith, (Patrick Jordan) the offensive line coach I had my junior and senior years changed my life. I talked to him the other day for hours. We talk all the time. He means the world to me. … He took me from where I wasn’t going to play my junior year because I had two C’s on my report card — My mom doesn’t play — to where I had 26 (scholarship) offers.
Closing thoughts?
I came into the whole process before my senior year with a draft grade of late round or priority free agent. There’s nothing wrong with that, because it was a blessing in itself, but I knew how hard I had worked and what I’d put into it. I knew my talent level.
My senior year I came in with a vengeance. Everybody looks at my Clemson game, but what I did against Clemson I did against everybody else.
