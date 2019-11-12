A recap of Western Carolina's men's basketball victory over A&T:
Site
Ramsey Center, Cullowhee
Why the Catamounts won
Western Carolina rained 15 threes on the Aggies defense. A three-point shot by Onno Steger with 11:19 to go in the first half pushed Western Carolina ahead by double digits at 21-9, and A&T closed within single digits only one time, for 10 seconds, the rest of the way.
Stars
A&T: Ronald Jackson, 10 points; Andre Jackson and Kameron Langley, eight points each.
Western Carolina: Matt Halvorsen, 17 points (5-for-8 3FG); Carlos Dotson, 14 points, seven rebounds; Onno Steger, 16 points (4-for-5 3FG); Mason Faulkner 13 points, 10 assists.
Notable
- Western Carolina was projected to finish seventh among the Southern Conference's 10 teams.
- The schools hadn't met since Jan. 14, 1988, when A&T won 83-69 in Cullowhee.
- Utah State, A&T's next opponent on Friday night, reached the NCAA Tournament last season, losing to Washington 78-61 in a first-round game. Utah State went 28-7 and won the Mountain West tournament.
- A&T will also play at North Texas and two in Jamaica before returning to the Corbett Sports Center to face Jacksonville on Nov. 30.
Records
A&T: 1-2.
Western Carolina: 2-1.
Up next
A&T: At No. 17 Utah State, 9 p.m. Friday (UtahStateAggies.com).
Western Carolina: At Florida State, 7 p.m. Friday (Fox Sports South).
