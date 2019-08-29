GREENSBORO — Sam Washington builds defenses front to back.
He did it as N.C. A&T’s defensive coordinator for seven years. He continues to do it in his second year as the Aggies head coach.
And this year, the keystone of A&T’s defensive line is All-MEAC tackle Justin Cates.
Cates is in his fifth year on campus, a 6-foot-2, 257-pound graduate student who sat out all but the first two games of his freshman year as a medical redshirt while recovering from a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
The big guy from Goldsboro is the lone returning starter from last year’s defensive line. Cates made a career-best 36 tackles for an A&T defense ranked No. 4 of 125 against the run, allowing just 93.9 rushing yards per game.
“The way he practices, that’s what makes a guy special,” Washington said. “When you go do it every play, when you condition yourself so you can go hard every play, then you have arrived. He’s headed in the right direction. I love his energy and his leadership.”
The leadership is a new part of Cates’ game. And it hasn’t come easy for a guy who describes himself as shy.
“I have to be more of a talkative leader to the young guys,” Cates said, “to make sure they know what they’ve got to do, to make sure they’re good around campus. It’s leadership on and off the field. I need to talk more and make sure they’re OK.
“I had to learn that. I’m not a talkative person by nature. All this is new to me, but I’m liking it.”
Cates follows in the footsteps of some exceptional leaders who starred on A&T’s defensive line. His own mentors were guys named Angelo Keyes, Kenneth Milton and Marquis Ragland, each an All-MEAC player who commanded his teammates’ attention.
“They played the game the right way,” Cates said. “They did the right things on and off the field. I still talk to those guys often to this day. They’re checking up on me.”
In a lot of schemes from Pop Warner to the NFL, the defensive tackles’ primary job is to take on and absorb blocks, freeing up linebackers and safeties to make tackles.
That’s not Cates’ job. At A&T, defensive linemen are coached to get up the field and expected to make plays.
Cates has had a three-sack game in his career. He made eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage last year, including 3½ sacks.
“The difference is we can run,” Cates said. “That’s it. We run. You see the ball, go to the ball. It’s as simple as that.”
It’s a little more complicated than that. Cates said learning to read offenses and film study have made him a better player.
“I see things and know what I’ve got to do by what the situation is,” Cates said. “I wasn’t comfortable doing that when I first got here. But I learned from the guys around me and from (defensive line) coach (Courtney) Coard. They’ve developed me into a good player.”
He was an overlooked player coming out of high school. Cates spent a year at Fort Union Military Academy between high school and college.
It’s there former Aggies defensive line coach Keith Wagner found him. A&T was the only program to offer Cates a football scholarship.
“It’s been a great experience,” Cates said. “I was immature when I got here, but these last five years I’ve changed more as a person. I’ve grown up and become an adult.”
And he’s got a degree. Cates, 23, graduated in December with a bachelor’s in mass communication. He’s in his third semester of graduate school now, on track to earn a master’s degree in the spring.
“Hopefully by then I’ll have a couple more rings,” Cates said. “I’ve got five now, and the goal is seven. Get that conference championship and win the bowl game for a (black college) national championship, and that’s seven.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.