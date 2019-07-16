What
A&T at UNCG, men's basketball season opener
When
Nov. 5
Where
Greensboro Coliseum
Tickets
UNCG season tickets are on sale, beginning at $139. Single-game tickets will go on sale this summer.
Notable
The teams will meet in an opener for the second straight season. ... A&T leads the series 11-8. ... UNCG won 29 games during the 2018-19 season and reached the Southern Conference final before losing to Wofford. The Spartans were the No. 1 seed in the NIT, beating Campbell but losing to Lipscomb. ... A&T went 19-13 last season.