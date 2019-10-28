Two quarterbacks

S.C. State has used both junior Tyrece Nick and freshman Corey Fields at quarterback this season, playing to each man’s strength.

N.C. A&T and South Carolina State football (copy) (copy)

A&T linebackers Antoine Wilder (top) and Kyin Howard sack S.C. State quarterback Tyrece Nick during last season's 31-16 victory in Greensboro.

Nick is an outstanding runner who averages 4.5 yards per carry. He’s completed less than half his passes this season, throwing seven TDs and four interceptions.

Fields, meanwhile, averages just 1.7 rushing yards per game but has completed 45-of-86 passes for 707 yards and six touchdowns.

Mobile quarterbacks tend to bother A&T’s defense more than pocket passers.

“That No. 3 (Nick) is perhaps the quickest (quarterback) I’ve seen in a very long time,” Washington said. “He can put his foot in the ground and change directions in an instant. He can be at top-end speed and make those cuts. That makes him very tough to tackle, especially in space. So it’s going to be very important for us to keep him corralled and stay out of one-on-one tackles. We have to team tackle him.”

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments