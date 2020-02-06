GREENSBORO — Four former ACC players are part of N.C. A&T football's 13-man signings class.
The four transfers from ACC programs are former Dudley defensive back D.J. Crossen (Virginia Tech), running back Courtney McKinney (Wake Forest), defensive lineman Robert Porcher (Virginia Tech) and defensive back Mychale Salahuddin (Pittsburgh). All four are eligible to play for the Aggies immediately under NCAA rules because they transferred from FBS schools to an FCS school.
A&T's recruiting class includes three defensive linemen, two defensive backs, two offensive linemen, two linebackers, two tight ends, one running back, one kicker and one quarterback.
“We are super-excited about this class,” said Sam Washington, who is entering his third season as the Aggies' head coach and his 10th season with the program. “It is a very talented group, and if they come in and buy into the system we could have something special on our hands. It is a class that we think by 2022 will be able to contribute.”
Washington said the point of emphasis for the Aggies was defense. He said there still could be a few more additions to the class, but he is pleased with where the Aggies are.
“The defensive line was one area that needed immediate attention,” Washington said. “I thought we also replenished our defensive backfield.”
N.C. A&T's 2020 signees:
JAVON ARMSTRONG (6-2, 260, DL, Bayboro, Pamlico County HS) — The Aggies have had the No. 1 rush defense in the MEAC eight out of the last nine years. Armstrong should help maintain that traditiong. He made 281 tackles at Pamlico County, with 278 of those unassisted, in 39 games played for Pamlico County.
ISAIAH BROOKS (6-4, 305, OL, Clemmons, West Forsyth HS) — Brooks is a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He is a two-time all-conference player. Journalnow.com named him to its All-Northwest team twice. His parents attended and graduated from N.C. A&T and his father, Steve, played football for the Aggies.
ANDREW BROWN (5-10, 165, K, Lexington, West Davidson HS) — The Aggies need someone to replace record-setting kicker Noel Ruiz after next season. Brown made 32 of 43 field-goal attempts at West Davidson. He also made 78 extra points and recorded 77 touchbacks on kickoffs. He averaged 48.8 yards per kickoff during his career. As a senior, he was 15-for-15 on extra-point tries and 6-for-9 on field-goal attempts.
MATTHEW CAIRNS (6-5, 285, OL, Cary, Cary HS) — The Aggies have starters returning along the offensive line, so Cairns will be able to develop under assistant coach Ron Mattes. Cairns played tackle in high school, where he was an all-conference performer.
D.J. CROSSEN (6-2, 180, DB, Greensboro, Dudley HS, Virginia Tech) — Crossen is a transfer from Virginia Tech. He will immediately compete for a starting position as a defensive back. He was rated a 4-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals coming out of Dudley. Crossen played two games for the Hokies in 2018.
NICK DOBSON (6-3, 215, TE, Teachey, Wallace-Rose Hill HS) — Dobson played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas as an outside linebacker. As a tight end, he had 535 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.
M.J. FRAZIER (6-5, 245, TE, Cherry Hill, N.J., Cherry Hill East HS, Hudson Valley CC) — He could step in and play right away at tight end for the Aggies. He spent last season at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y., where he played in four games. He has tremendous speed for his size.
TYQUAN KING (6-2, 215, LB, Dillon, Dillon, S.C.) — King also played running back at Dillon, where he rushed for 602 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 8.1 yards per carry as a senior. He was honored by News 13 in South Carolina as a middle linebacker at the Blitz Banquet. He was named a three-star athlete by 247Sports, which ranked him as the 65th best player in the state of South Carolina.
COURTNEY McKINNEY (6-1, 215, RB, Biscoe, East Montgomery HS, Wake Forest) — The idea of having a duo of Jah-Maine Martin and Courtney McKinney in the backfield excites N.C. A&T coaches. McKinney was a three-star prospect out of East Montgomery and was ranked as No. 64 running back in the nation by 247Sports. As a senior in high school, he rushed for 2,463 yards and 27 touchdowns. The previous year he rushed for 2,730 yards and 39 touchdowns.
OCTAVIOUS PRINGLE (6-0, 295, DL, Cayce, S.C., Brookland Cayce HS, Coastal Carolina) — The Aggies last transfer out of Coastal Carolina — All-MEAC RB Jah-Maine Martin — turned out pretty well. Pringle played as a freshman at Coastal in 2018. As a prep standout, he was named Defensive Line MVP of the All-State Combine in South Carolina in 2017. He played in the 2016 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
ROBERT PORCHER (6-1, 272, DL, Orlando, Fla., Dr. Phillips HS, Virginia Tech) — Porcher is another transfer from Virginia Tech in this recruiting class, as well as the son of former NFL defensive lineman Robert Porcher. He redshirted with the Hokies in 2017 before playing 11 games in 2018. As a senior in high school, Porcher had 104 tackles, including 40 for losses, and a single-season school-record 17 sacks. Porcher also recovered two fumbles and intercepted a pass. He was named the Orlando Sentinel’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 after making 92 tackles and recording 11 sacks. He holds Dr. Phillips' career record for sacks with 28. His sister plays volleyball for N.C. A&T and his father played 12 seasons and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection for the NFL’s Detroit Lions.
MYCHALE SALAHUDDIN (6-0, 205, DB/ATH, Washington, D.C., H.D. Woodson HS, Pittsburgh) — Salahuddin is a transfer from the University of Pittsburgh who will likely play defense, but also could play a role on special teams as a returner. He played three games for the Panthers as a freshman in 2018 to preserve his redshirt and saw action as a running back and a returner during those games. In high school, he was considered the top prospect out of Washington, D.C., in his senior class. He rushed for 1,274 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 10.0 yards per carry. Salahuddin made the Washington Post All-Met team his senior season. He was named the nation’s No. 5 all-purpose back by Rivals and 247Sports. ESPN ranked him as the No. 33 running back.
NICK WILDS-LAWING (6-3, 180, QB, Concord, Northwest Cabarrus HS) — Wilds-Lawing led Northwest Cabarrus to a 12-2 record as a senior. He threw for 2,622 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing 63.2 percent of his passes (160-of-253). For his career, he threw for 5,374 yards, 62 touchdowns with 21 interceptions while completing 60.4 percent of his passes (336-of-556). Wilds-Lawing also rushed for 1,594 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career, including 878 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior.
