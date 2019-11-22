GREENSBORO — It all comes down to this: one last game in the regular season against a bitter rival.
It’s a must-win game for N.C. A&T to secure a third consecutive Celebration Bowl berth.
The No. 24 Aggies (5-2 MEAC, 7-3) host N.C. Central (3-4, 4-7) at BB&T Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.
A&T controls its own destiny, and with a victory will win at least a share of the MEAC title for the fifth time in six years. The Aggies hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with fellow front-runner South Carolina State, and would earn the league’s spot in the Celebration Bowl.
“All of them are pressure games,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “Everybody’s picking us to win around here. Winning is expected. So from that regard all of them are pressure. But it’s just another ballgame that we must perform well in.”
Three things to know about this one …
1. Quarterbacks
It’s the veteran vs. the rookie.
Kylil Carter waited four years for his chance to be a starter, and the A&T graduate student has made the most of it this year with a fine final season. He has completed 54.1 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Carter’s decision-making sets him apart. The three interceptions in 10 games are the fewest among all MEAC starters, and two of the three were the result of deflections at the line of scrimmage.
He ranks fourth in the league in passing yards, one spot behind Central’s Davius Richard. A true freshman, Richard was thrust into the starting role and has excelled, throwing for 2,007 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Carter was just 4-for-7 passing last week against Bethune-Cookman, and he came out of the game in the third quarter.
“Kylil is good,” Washington said. “He got beat up pretty good. They were throwing some licks out there, but that kid is tough. That is a very tough young man. Jalen Fowler came in, and we didn’t skip a beat. That’s what you’re supposed to do. … But Kylil is the starter. We don’t have no quarterback controversy at all.
Fowler, a redshirt sophomore, completed 5-of-6 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in relief to put the game away. He and Carter are roommates, friends who share information on the sidelines.
“Especially early in the game,” Fowler said, “Kylil will come straight to me and say, ‘Hey, man, what did you see? What’s the defense doing? Are they doing what we saw on film?’ I just let him know what I’m seeing, what I think he can take advantage of. And last Saturday when I was out there, he did the same for me.”
2. Running backs
A&T’s Jah-Maine Martin has rushed for a league-high 1,214 yards, and he leads all FCS runners with an average of 7.59 yards per carry.
Martin ran for three touchdowns last week, giving him 19 for the year to break Tarik Cohen’s single-season school record for rushing TDs. Martin needs one more touchdown to break a tie with Cohen for most single-season TDs of any kind at A&T.
Central’s Isaiah Totten ranks third in the MEAC with 644 rushing yards. The junior averages 4.2 yards per carry
Totten’s longest run of the season was a 43-yard touchdown in the Eagles’ first victory. Martin has 12 TD runs of 30 or more yards, including eight of 50-plus yards.
3. Seniors
It’s Senior Day at A&T, and the final home game for a number of key players for the Aggies including …
Wide receiver Elijah Bell is already the program’s all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches.
Carter and All-MEAC left tackle Marcus Pettiford have played for all three A&T teams that won Celebration Bowls in 2015, ’17 and ’18.
Along the defensive front, Justin Cates, Kadarius Kendrick, Jermaine Williams and Tre Smalls have all started games. And linebacker/safety Antoine Wilder was the team’s leading tackler last season and a defensive signal caller this year.
