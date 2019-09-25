GREENSBORO — Now it gets real.
The non-conference games on the schedule are over, and N.C. A&T comes off an open week with nothing but MEAC games between now and season’s end.
The No. 18 Aggies host Delaware State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at BB&T Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.
“The vibe definitely changes now,” A&T quarterback Kylil Carter said, “because every game in conference counts.”
Five things to know about the game.
1. Quarterbacks
Both quarterbacks are in their first years as full-time starters, but the similarities end there.
Carter, a 5-foot-10, 229-pound graduate student, is in his fifth season with the Aggies football program. He’s a dual threat, an accurate passer with quick feet and a fullback’s power. Carter is the only starting QB in the league who hasn’t thrown an interception this season.
Delaware State’s Tylik Bethea is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound true freshman. Injuries before the season started thrust him into the starting role ahead of schedule. He’s a tall, slender, pure pocket passer.
“(Bethea) can throw the football, and he’s got good length and size,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “He’s not very mobile. He wants to sit in the pocket and get rid of the ball. They don’t want to put him in harm’s way. They do a lot of three-step stuff to get the ball out of his hands quickly. … Hopefully we can give him a few different looks, get after him a little bit and make him uneasy.”
2. Return of Mac
This time for sure. Every week, Washington has been asked about the status of All-America cornerback Mac McCain. Every week, it’s been a tease of possible limited snaps.
This week is no different. Only it is. It’s the start of conference play, the long-stated target date for McCain’s return from surgery last November to repair a torn knee ligament.
“We’re not going to throw Mac to the wolves right off the bat,” Washington said. “We want him to gradually work himself back to that high level of play we’ve seen.”
The Aggies could use him. They worked hard on pass defense during their off week, and they’ll be without injured junior cornerback Derek Williams, who had started games in McCain’s absence.
“We allowed people to get behind us (at Charleston Southern), and that’s something we just do not do,” Washington said. “We want to keep the ball underneath us and not let anything get over top of us. … A lot of it was fundamentals. We had our eyes in a bad place, looking in the backfield too long. Hand placement was not very good. Guys were taking false steps. Those little small things will either put you in a good position or put you in a bad position.”
3. Linebackers
Delaware State leads the MEAC in total defense and scoring defense, and the Hornets allow a league-low 2.5 yards per carry on rushing plays.
“They do a lot of blitzing, and there’s a lot of stuff to prepare for,” A&T quarterback Carter said. “Basically, we’ve got to execute, get people’s eyes in the right spots and win our one-on-one matchups on the outside.”
Brian Cavicante, a senior middle linebacker, is the heart of the Del State defense. He finished second in the league in tackles last season, and he was the preseason pick to be this year’s MEAC defensive player of the year.
“He is a special kind of guy,” Washington said. “But I’m not sure how disciplined he is. He free-lances a little too much for me, and we’re hoping we can get him out of his gap. Show him this, and then do that. Maybe we can burn him.”
A&T’s defense has also featured strong play from its linebackers. Sophomores Joe Stuckey and Kyin Howard are the Aggies’ top two tacklers.
Stuckey is the MEAC’s No. 2 tackler, averaging 9.7 per game. Howard, who starred at Eastern Guilford, is No. 4 at 8.3 tackles per game.
