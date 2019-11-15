GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s entire football season boils down to the next two weeks.
Win two games and go back to the Celebration Bowl for the third year in a row.
Lose one of them and football is almost certainly over until the Blue-and-Gold Spring Game.
The No. 25 Aggies (4-2 MEAC, 6-3 overall) host Bethune-Cookman (4-2, 6-3) on Saturday.
The winner keeps at least a share of first place in the MEAC standings among eligible teams. The loser heads into next week’s regular-season finale against its biggest rival with nothing to play for other than in-state bragging rights.
Three things to know:
1. Speed
Both A&T and Bethune-Cookman are built on similar premises, a philosophy that at the FCS level footspeed is far more important than size.
All football teams want speed at the skill positions on offense and in the defensive secondary. But these two teams also emphasize speed at linebacker and along the defensive lines.
Watch A&T defensive ends Jermaine McDaniel and Devin Harrell, the Aggies’ sack leaders. Each is listed at 235 pounds, small by defensive lineman standards, but their speed enables them to get around offensive linemen and chase down plays from the back side.
Watch B-C linebacker Marquis Hendrix, the Wildcats’ leading tackler and a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award. The 230-pound senior ran the 40-yard dash in 4.73 seconds in his final year of high school. That’s right around the 4.76-second average of NFL inside linebackers.
“Cookman has always been a solid team,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “That’s a very good football program. Coach (Terry) Sims has done a tremendous job from day one. And that speed, that speed. … They play fast. They play hard. They make very few mistakes.”
2. Discipline
Both A&T and Bethune-Cookman have struggled with penalties.
With 75 penalties, the Wildcats rank 101st among the nation’s 124 FCS teams. And that’s slightly better than the Aggies, who have been flagged 76 times.
It’s worse than that, though. Take away the teams that have played 10 games, and only four teams in the nation — Campbell (77), Florida A&M (80), Alcorn State (81) and Prairie View A&M (90) — have been penalized more the A&T and B-C.
A&T had 13 penalties (a 14th was declined) in its awful loss at Morgan State last week.
“It was a lack of focus,” Washington said. “We had four false starts. Just dumb stuff. That’s why I was so disappointed, because it was a lack of focus that caused many of our penalties. And we had one or two of those dumb tough-guy penalties. I don’t like dead-ball penalties. Don’t like them at all … There’s enough opportunity between the whistles to show your toughness.”
Bethune-Cookman has taken fewer penalties as the season progressed, with just 11 total in the last two weeks, but they’ve been costly.
“A&T is still a great football team,” B-C coach Terry Sims said. “… We can’t commit any foolish penalties to hurt ourselves.”
3. Special teams
Coming into this season, A&T had scored 24 touchdowns on punt or kickoff returns over the previous 11 years.
In the last nine years — when A&T featured big-play threats Tony McRae, Khris Gardin and Malik Wilson — the Aggies’ return game scored at least once each season. Wilson had four game-changing touchdowns on kickoff returns last year alone.
This year, A&T’s Korey Banks ranks 30th in the nation in combined return yards. But college football's new blindside blocks rule has changed the return game, and Banks’ longest returns are 32 yards on a punt and 41 yards on a kickoff.
Bethune-Cookman leads the MEAC in both categories.
Jimmie Robinson averages 27.9 yards per kickoff return, and has one of just three kick return TDs in the league this year. Tyrese Spain averages 15.4 yards per punt return with no TDs (there have been just four in the MEAC all season).
