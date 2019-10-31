GREENSBORO — The winner keeps at least a share of the lead among teams eligible for a MEAC championship. The winner stays on course for the postseason. The winner controls its own destiny.
The loser? Well, the loser’s in big trouble. The loser will need help from other teams to salvage its season.
Much is at stake when No. 16 N.C. A&T (3-1 MEAC, 5-2) plays South Carolina State (3-1, 5-2) at Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I’m glad it’s here,” said Buddy Pough, the S.C. State coach in his 18th season with the Bulldogs. “It’s a present to the fans of South Carolina State and Orangeburg. ... The circumstances fit. Everything is in place for it to be a big game.”
Three things to know about this one …
1. Line of scrimmage
A&T running back Jah-Maine Martin comes in No. 2 among all FCS players with 951 rushing yards. His 8.72 yards per carry leads the nation, and seven of his 15 rushing touchdowns have covered 50-plus yards.
All those eye-popping numbers are possible because the Aggies’ offensive line has been terrific.
“Jah-Maine makes our job easier,” A&T center Daquari Wilson said. “If we get a hat on a hat, and he gets to the second level, that’s easy going for him. We love Jah-Maine. We take pride in every yard he gets. When he scores, it’s like all of us (linemen) scoring a touchdown.”
Wilson, a sophomore from Dudley, believes South Carolina State’s defensive line is the best he’ll face all season.
He’s right. It’s a big, veteran defensive line featuring four seniors rotating in and out at the tackle spots, including 420-pound (you read that right) Shaq Crouch and 310-pound Rod Perry. The Bulldogs rank 10th among 124 FCS teams in rushing defense.
“It’s going to be very important that we get some movement and get some people blocked this week,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “South Carolina State’s front six — not front four, but front six — is solid. They’ve played a lot of football, they know what to do and how to do it. And they play with a lot of effort. The game will be won in the trenches.”
A&T’s defense is also built front-to-back, and it ranks No. 7 in the nation against the run and No. 10 in total defense.
2. Quarterbacks
A&T grad student Kylil Carter gets overshadowed by Martin’s rushing numbers, but Carter is quietly having a fine final season.
Carter’s completion percentage has climbed steadily to 57.1 percent, and he’s thrown eight touchdown passes and just one interception (on a deflection) in 163 pass attempts this year. He’s also averaging 5.2 yards per carry as a runner.
S.C. State plays two quarterbacks, junior Tyrece Nick and freshman Corey Fields, and at times both have been on the field at the same time. Nick is the better runner and Fields the better passer.
“We like both of them. We like both the skill sets they possess,” Pough said. “... I wish I had this great explanation of when we’re going to play one guy and when we’re going to play the other. But I don’t.”
Nick worries the Aggies the most.
“Running quarterbacks are tough to defend anyway,” Washington said. “They’re the one person your defense can’t account for in the run game.”
3. Penalties
The Aggies have been their own worst enemy at times this season. A&T averages 8.14 penalties per game, which ranks 106th out of the nation’s 124 FCS teams.
Penalties harmed A&T in its loss at Florida A&M, and about the only thing that went wrong in last week’s 64-6 Homecoming victory over Howard was a personal foul on sophomore cornerback Amir McNeill after a third-down stop that gift-wrapped the Bison a first down.
McNeill didn’t even make it back to the bench before Washington sent him to the locker room, his day over before halftime.
“We came into that ballgame saying we cannot put ourselves in bad situations on personal issues. And he made that personal,” Washington said. “He did not put the team first. And we’re not going to have it. So we let him go inside, and we went with someone else.”
It was a strong message. McNeill is the starter on the other side of the field from All-America cornerback Mac McCain (who drew a 15-yard penalty for taunting the previous week). McNeill leads all A&T defensive backs with 22 tackles and four pass break-ups.
“(McNeill) had the opportunity to be a bigger person,” Washington said. “Often we’ll talk to our players about those four guys who sat at that lunch counter and the torment they went through. And the way they handled it with class and didn’t retaliate. Surely we can take a little talking, right?”
“He has a chance to redeem himself this week. Hopefully he learned his lesson and comes back a better person, that he understands what he did and what he should’ve done. ... I will say this: He’s a young kid, and kids make mistakes. It’s my job to correct those mistakes and guide him in a way where he won’t do it again.”
Meanwhile, South Carolina State has 46 penalties this year, the fewest in the MEAC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.