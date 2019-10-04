Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T (copy)

N.C. A&T quarterback Kylil Carter has thrown 209 consecutive passes without an interception heading into the Aggies’ game today at Norfolk State. A fifth-year player, Carter has played in 28 career games and completed 136-of-255 passes (53.3 percent) for 1,499 yards with 15 TDs and just 1 interception.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Figure this out: The last four-plus years, N.C. A&T’s football program has been a little better on the road than at home.

The No. 16 Aggies hit the road again this week, facing Norfolk State at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Since the start of the 2015 season, A&T is 25-5 in games away from BB&T Stadium. That includes 15-1 in MEAC road games. The Aggies have won eight of those in a row since their last loss at N.C. Central in the 2016 regular-season finale.

“We just feel like we can win anywhere,” junior All-America cornerback Mac McCain said. “… Doesn’t matter where we play, we’re going to bring the same pressure.”

Three things to know about this road game:

 

